Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Commerzbank Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $16.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.02. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $17.09.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Commerzbank had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 6.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Commerzbank will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerzbank Increases Dividend

About Commerzbank

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This is a boost from Commerzbank’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Commerzbank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

