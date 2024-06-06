Contrasting BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) & OFX Group (OTCMKTS:OZFRY)

OFX Group (OTCMKTS:OZFRY – Get Free Report) and BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares OFX Group and BTCS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFX Group N/A N/A N/A BTCS -370.07% -43.20% -37.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for OFX Group and BTCS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OFX Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

BTCS has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.37%. Given BTCS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BTCS is more favorable than OFX Group.

This table compares OFX Group and BTCS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFX Group N/A N/A N/A $0.34 12.88 BTCS $1.41 million 16.88 -$15.89 million $1.29 1.18

OFX Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BTCS. BTCS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OFX Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of OFX Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of BTCS shares are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BTCS beats OFX Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OFX Group

OFX Group Limited provides international payments and foreign exchange services worldwide. It offers range of products and services to consumers, corporates, online sellers, and enterprise clients. The company was formerly known as OzForex Group Limited and changed its name to OFX Group Limited in September 2016. OFX Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

