Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Stake Raised by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,923,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,236 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 9.95% of Copa worth $417,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPA. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 34,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 1,778.4% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,171. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $78.12 and a twelve month high of $121.20.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.92. Copa had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $893.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Copa in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Copa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

