Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Price Target Raised to $21.50

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $21.00 to $21.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Corporación América Airports Stock Performance
CAAP opened at $18.11 on Monday. Corporación América Airports has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.08.
Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $433.05 million during the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corporación América Airports will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporación América Airports
Corporación América Airports Company Profile
Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.
