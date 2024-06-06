Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Price Target Raised to $21.50

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $21.00 to $21.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Corporación América Airports Stock Performance

CAAP opened at $18.11 on Monday. Corporación América Airports has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.08.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $433.05 million during the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corporación América Airports will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAAP. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

