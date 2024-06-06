Cosmos Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.38 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 6th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $8.64 or 0.00012120 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.38 billion and $88.63 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00051645 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00010525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00017091 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00006415 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

