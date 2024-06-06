Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Decreased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,420 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $64,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3,647.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 567,641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $374,688,000 after acquiring an additional 552,492 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 529,196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $349,312,000 after acquiring an additional 82,612 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 99,383 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $8.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $842.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,734,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,723. The company has a market capitalization of $373.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $755.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $709.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $510.57 and a 52 week high of $849.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $845.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.00.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

