Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.99% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Couchbase from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Couchbase from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Couchbase

Couchbase Price Performance

NASDAQ BASE opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69. Couchbase has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 44.54% and a negative return on equity of 54.61%. The company had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Couchbase

In other news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $123,624.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,906.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Couchbase news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $123,624.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,906.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret Chow sold 1,066 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $29,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,256 shares of company stock worth $2,268,200. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,014,000 after purchasing an additional 227,828 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Couchbase by 4.9% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,768,000 after buying an additional 70,766 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the first quarter worth $9,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 346.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 263,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 204,396 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 19,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.