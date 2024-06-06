Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.04% from the stock’s previous close.

CRNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jonestrading increased their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRNX

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CRNX stock opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.42. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.64.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $142,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $142,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 15,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $664,821.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,664 shares of company stock worth $14,108,088 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 718.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 440,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,687,000 after acquiring an additional 387,033 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,547,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,992 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 63,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 110,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $10,409,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.