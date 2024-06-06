Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

CCRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $502.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.74. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $379.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, insider Phillip Lyn Noe sold 9,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $136,876.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,198.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Karen Mote sold 6,216 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $105,361.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,961.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Phillip Lyn Noe sold 9,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $136,876.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,198.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,519 shares of company stock valued at $444,635. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3,885.5% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

