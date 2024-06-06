Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,871 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group comprises about 0.8% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $36,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,554 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,727,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,068,000 after acquiring an additional 97,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,657,000 after acquiring an additional 225,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,006,348,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,244,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $928,056,000 after purchasing an additional 181,385 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,954 shares of company stock valued at $23,916,855 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $336.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,040. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $347.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price target (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.87.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

