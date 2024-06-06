Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Berry Global Group worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BERY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

BERY stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.95. 140,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,007. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

