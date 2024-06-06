Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $26,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356,620 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,753,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,029,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $203.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.46.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.