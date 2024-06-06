Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $16.73 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $16,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Paychex by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after buying an additional 23,047 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,494,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,504,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,204,115,000 after buying an additional 1,523,520 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Paychex by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.90. 296,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,502. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.82. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.27 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. Paychex’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on PAYX

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.