Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,737,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in CME Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,823,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,074,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in CME Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $526,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,946.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,946.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,640 shares of company stock worth $10,676,444 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CME traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,744. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.04 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.86. The stock has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

