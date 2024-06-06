Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $5.56 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 215,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after acquiring an additional 125,056 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 236.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,419,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,360 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 750,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,358,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 27,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,937,353. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BSX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.88. 1,926,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,365,227. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.02. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $76.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.87, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

