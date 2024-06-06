Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $5.88 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,630 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,260,562,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Stryker by 74,911.8% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 680,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $185,921,000 after purchasing an additional 679,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,452,493,000 after buying an additional 223,728 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,115,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $304,957,000 after buying an additional 217,672 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,274,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $681,257,000 after buying an additional 200,823 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $345.90. 202,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.58.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

