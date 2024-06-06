Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,421 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,071,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789,411 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 263,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,519,000 after buying an additional 55,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 222,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,346,000 after acquiring an additional 31,917 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,849,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,235,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,562 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,877,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,343,479. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.27. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.90.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. JMP Securities raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Shopify from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.74.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

