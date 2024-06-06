Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,406 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $14,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 12,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 54,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.5% during the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 320,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $41.09. 4,404,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,477,607. The company has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15, a PEG ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.09.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

