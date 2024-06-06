Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 10,623 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,623 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 18,786.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 106,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,748,000 after buying an additional 106,144 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 215,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,947,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $5,890,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $218.85. The stock had a trading volume of 526,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,496. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

