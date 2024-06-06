Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,505 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.7% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $32,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,910 shares of company stock worth $35,612,012 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. China Renaissance started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.42. The stock had a trading volume of 26,221,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,493,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $556.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.30.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

