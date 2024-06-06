Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 23,441 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,441 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at $23,623,753. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $16,855,440.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,260,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,167,558.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 294,613 shares of company stock worth $46,961,852. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,226. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.24 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The firm has a market cap of $95.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.47 and its 200-day moving average is $149.09.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

