Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,441 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up 0.9% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $41,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,301,624,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,632,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,505 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,543,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,141 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,764,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,930,000 after buying an additional 1,772,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,657,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,832,824,000 after buying an additional 1,743,418 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.06. 874,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,212,492. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $87.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 855.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

