Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 757 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $830,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 580.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,630 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.20. The company had a trading volume of 223,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,389. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.16. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.03 and a 1-year high of $131.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.