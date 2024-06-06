CSR Limited (ASX:CSR) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.12

CSR Limited (ASX:CSR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, June 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

CSR Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of building products for residential and commercial constructions in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Building Products, Property, and Aluminium segments. The Building Products segment offers interior systems, including gyprock plasterboards, Martini acoustic insulation products, and Rondo rolled formed steel products, as well as Himmel and Potter interior systems that supplies ceiling tiles, aluminum partitions, and architectural hardware products; construction systems, such as Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, AFS walling systems, cladding systems, and Cemintel fiber cement; masonry and insulation solutions comprising Bradford insulations, Bradford energy solutions, Edmonds ventilation systems, and Monier roofing solutions; and bricks, including PGH Bricks and pavers.

