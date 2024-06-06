CSR Limited (ASX:CSR) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.12

CSR Limited (ASX:CSR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, June 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.
CSR Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
CSR Company Profile
