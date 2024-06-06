Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Shares Gap Up to $5.73

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.73, but opened at $6.00. Cytek Biosciences shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 138,839 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytek Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $790.25 million, a P/E ratio of -68.55 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $44.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.86 million. On average, analysts predict that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $135,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,030,402 shares in the company, valued at $40,825,821.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,900 shares of company stock worth $266,100. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

