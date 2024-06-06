DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC)

Stock analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of SGC stock opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28. Superior Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $138.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.08 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 2.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Superior Group of Companies news, insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $140,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $140,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,299.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $93,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGC. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 10,390.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

