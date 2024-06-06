David Moatazedi Sells 155,278 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLSGet Free Report) insider David Moatazedi sold 155,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $2,006,191.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 533,349 shares in the company, valued at $6,890,869.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

  • On Friday, May 10th, David Moatazedi sold 16,051 shares of Evolus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $204,168.72.
  • On Wednesday, March 27th, David Moatazedi sold 6,236 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $86,430.96.

Shares of EOLS stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 501,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,034. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $776.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Evolus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $15.43.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $59.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. As a group, analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Evolus during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,200,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Evolus by 1.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Evolus by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Evolus during the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Evolus during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,628,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

