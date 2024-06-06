DEI Price Tops $0.0131 on Major Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 6th. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $97.87 million and $2.40 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00118929 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00008483 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

