Desjardins Lowers Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$52.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Desjardins from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 30.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$44.64.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPX

Capital Power Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CPX traded up C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$39.79. 191,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,336. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.37. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$33.90 and a 1 year high of C$45.87.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.93. Capital Power had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 3.1603928 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital Power

In other news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total value of C$204,296.98. In other news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total value of C$204,296.98. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve acquired 5,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$35.80 per share, with a total value of C$179,005.00. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Power

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.