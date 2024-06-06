Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $922.11

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 922.11 ($11.81) and traded as high as GBX 1,182 ($15.14). Dewhurst Group shares last traded at GBX 1,175 ($15.05), with a volume of 115 shares trading hands.

Dewhurst Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,104.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 925.89. The company has a market capitalization of £52.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,895.16 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

Dewhurst Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories; auxiliaries; destination controls; displays, such as dot matrix displays, LCD displays, touch panel, and accessories; fixtures; hidden legends; hygiene plus products; key switches; keypads; lanterns and gongs; pushbuttons; and switching ranges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dewhurst Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dewhurst Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.