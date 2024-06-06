DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,803,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,300 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $223,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 380,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66,348 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 5,791.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 463,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,574,000 after acquiring an additional 456,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,216 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,929,000 after acquiring an additional 310,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM traded down $2.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,507,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,536. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.68. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.94.

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $77,744.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,055,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $77,744.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,560 shares in the company, valued at $8,055,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,715,088.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,722.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,293 shares of company stock valued at $25,295,452 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

