DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.94.

DexCom Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $118.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. DexCom has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 76.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 11,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $1,567,355.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,534 shares in the company, valued at $11,496,624.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 11,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $1,567,355.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,496,624.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $1,967,627.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 273,913 shares in the company, valued at $36,816,646.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,293 shares of company stock worth $25,295,452 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $1,363,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in DexCom by 593.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after buying an additional 34,923 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,881 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 46,297 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $24,519,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

