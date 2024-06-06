Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Hits New 1-Year High at $135.00

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 131.26 ($1.68), with a volume of 82541 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.50 ($1.70).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.92) target price on shares of Diaceutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.
In other Diaceutics news, insider Peter Keeling sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.31), for a total value of £765,000 ($980,140.94). In related news, insider Graham Paterson acquired 39,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £51,514.86 ($66,002.38). Also, insider Peter Keeling sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.31), for a total value of £765,000 ($980,140.94). Corporate insiders own 34.54% of the company’s stock.
Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialisation company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.
