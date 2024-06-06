Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,282,001 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 129,665 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.72% of Diamondback Energy worth $198,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 178,298 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 32.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 16.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,004,965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $155,649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ FANG traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $190.15. 174,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,767. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.41 and a 52-week high of $211.96. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.13 and its 200-day moving average is $176.67.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,575 shares of company stock valued at $12,673,846 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.80.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

