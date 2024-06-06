Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $3,724,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 236,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 70,342 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 215,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE DIN traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.04. 299,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,229. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $65.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $601.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.73.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.26). Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $206.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIN shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading

