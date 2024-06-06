DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,229 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.12% of DocuSign worth $15,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,982,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,260,000 after purchasing an additional 482,472 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,643,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,154,000 after purchasing an additional 116,128 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,826,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,344,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,478,000 after purchasing an additional 839,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

DocuSign stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.60. 7,678,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,136. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.03. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.67, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.89.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.05 million. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,512 shares of company stock worth $2,746,767 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

