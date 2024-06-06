Dolby Laboratories, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report issued on Monday, June 3rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dolby Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DLB. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.8 %

DLB stock opened at $79.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $75.87 and a 1 year high of $91.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.98.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $364.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.98 million.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $181,772.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,643,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,631.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

