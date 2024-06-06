Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Upgraded at Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barrington Research currently has $100.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $79.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.07 and its 200 day moving average is $82.98. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $75.87 and a 52-week high of $91.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $364.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.98 million. Analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.22%.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $181,772.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

