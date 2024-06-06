Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,300 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Dollar Tree worth $28,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 332.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 13.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 463.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $373,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, March 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.70.

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.37. 4,530,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.18. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $154.96.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

