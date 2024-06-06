Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,954 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $13,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,608,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,314,000 after purchasing an additional 487,180 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,123,000 after buying an additional 2,445,827 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,808,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,931,000 after buying an additional 135,826 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,565,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,434,000 after acquiring an additional 340,461 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,385,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,915,000 after acquiring an additional 36,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $2.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,531,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,515. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.05. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $154.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of -24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar Tree

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.