Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3-7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.59 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.500-7.000 EPS.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $112.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.18. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $154.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dollar Tree

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.