Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.560-0.580 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $398.0 million-$408.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.6 million. Duckhorn Portfolio also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.56-0.58 EPS.

Shares of NAPA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.79. 1,395,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,564. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $103.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NAPA shares. Barclays cut Duckhorn Portfolio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.

In other news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $224,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,680.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $224,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,680.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $273,955.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,365.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

