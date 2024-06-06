Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $398-408 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.97 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance

NAPA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,394,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,551. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $899.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.27. Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $103.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 16.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duckhorn Portfolio

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $224,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,680.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $273,955.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,590 shares in the company, valued at $965,365.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $224,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Featured Articles

