Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.30

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.30 and last traded at $39.13, with a volume of 1697266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BROS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.71 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,039,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,387,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,039,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,387,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 86,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $2,762,136.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,510,879 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,563.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,897,907 shares of company stock valued at $338,873,481 in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

