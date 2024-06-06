dYdX (DYDX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $819.94 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 6th. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for $2.17 or 0.00003067 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, dYdX has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. dYdX has a market capitalization of $819.94 million and approximately $29.37 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dYdX Profile

dYdX was first traded on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 472,707,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,821,714 tokens. dYdX’s official message board is dydx.forum. dYdX’s official website is dydx.trade/?utm_source=cmc&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=cmc-feed. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralised exchange (DEX) that has significantly contributed to the decentralised finance (DeFi) ecosystem by offering advanced trading options such as perpetual contract trading and margin trading. Founded by Antonio Juliano in 2017, dYdX leverages StarkEx for scalability and efficiency, facilitating leveraged trading with reduced gas fees on a non-custodial platform. The transition to the dYdX Chain, a Cosmos SDK-based proof-of-stake blockchain, marks a pivotal evolution in the utility of the DYDX token. This migration expands its role from primarily serving as a governance token on Ethereum to a multi-faceted Layer 1 token on the dYdX Chain, encompassing staking, network security, and governance functionalities. The community-driven move to adopt DYDX as the Layer 1 token signifies a step towards more scalable, secure, and user-governed financial services in the crypto space.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.

