ECD Automotive Design, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:ECDA)

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Litchfield Hills Research lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for ECD Automotive Design in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, June 1st. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for ECD Automotive Design’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for ECD Automotive Design’s FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

ECD Automotive Design Stock Performance

ECDA opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. ECD Automotive Design has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ECD Automotive Design

ECD Automotive Design Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in ECD Automotive Design in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ECD Automotive Design during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in ECD Automotive Design during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

ECD Automotive Design, Inc engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type.

