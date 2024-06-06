Eckoh (LON:ECK) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $38.94

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.94 ($0.50) and traded as low as GBX 36.11 ($0.46). Eckoh shares last traded at GBX 37 ($0.47), with a volume of 434,714 shares changing hands.

Eckoh Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 39.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 38.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £107.46 million, a PE ratio of 3,770.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.12.

About Eckoh

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement data and payment security solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers CallGuard, a telephone payment security product for securing phone payments; Secure Call Recording solution to record and redact customer conversations securely; Payment IVR solution enables customers to make payments over the phone using self-service automation; Secure Chat and ChatGuard solution; Digital Payments that enables secure payments through any channel; and DataGuard that protects sensitive data from security or fraud risk.

See Also

