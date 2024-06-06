Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 91.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,415 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.56.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $240.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $240.48. The company has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.31.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

