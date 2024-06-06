Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Price Performance
EDUC opened at $1.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.04. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.28% of Educational Development as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Educational Development Company Profile
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
