Eight Capital Analysts Give Rio2 (CVE:RIO) a C$1.10 Price Target

Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Get Free Report) has been given a C$1.10 price objective by Eight Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 103.70% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Rio2 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$0.40 to C$0.60 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Get Our Latest Analysis on RIO
Rio2 Stock Up 1.9 %
Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Rio2 will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rio2 Company Profile
Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rio2
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Verint Systems Impresses With Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Rio2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.