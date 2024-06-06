Eight Capital Analysts Give Rio2 (CVE:RIO) a C$1.10 Price Target

Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Get Free Report) has been given a C$1.10 price objective by Eight Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 103.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Rio2 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$0.40 to C$0.60 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Rio2 Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Rio2 stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.54. 46,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,355. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.38. Rio2 has a twelve month low of C$0.16 and a twelve month high of C$0.64. The stock has a market cap of C$172.04 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 7.72.

Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Rio2 will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rio2 Company Profile

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

